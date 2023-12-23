Charlotte developer Crescent Communities buys Davidson site near Lake Norman

DAVIDSON — Crescent Communities appears to be nearing the start of its newest multifamily project in the Charlotte region.

Earlier this month, entities with Crescent acquired just over 15 acres in Davidson for $6.5 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The site is just off Potts Street near the Lake Norman waterfront and the Lake Norman Branch Family YMCA.

Davidson documents show construction drawings for the site were approved to allow for a 237-unit apartment project there.

Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Davidson town leaders vote to name I-77 interchange after Steph Curry)

Davidson town leaders vote to name I-77 interchange after Steph Curry

©2023 Cox Media Group