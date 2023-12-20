‘Really big deal’: Lake Norman HS marching band prepares to perform in London

The Lake Norman High School Marching Wildcats have been preparing for yet another performance, one that will take them across the pond.

The band was invited to perform at the New Year’s Day Parade in London. It’s the second time they will be attending the event.

They are just one of the 20 U.S. high school bands selected to play on the world’s stage.

Adam Maragioglio plays the saxophone, an instrument he never imagined would take him nearly four thousand miles away from home.

“It’s a really big deal because, like, it shows how well we perform and just how good of a band we are,” Maragioglio said. “I never thought I’d be doing this.”

