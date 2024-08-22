Charlotte Douglas Airport concourse floods after construction incident

CHARLOTTE — Fighting through the crowds at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can be tough enough, but Concourse B provided an additional challenge with a flooded hallway Thursday morning.

A viewer shared a photo of the flooded hallway near the B gates on Thursday. Passengers didn’t have a lot of room to avoid the large puddle as they walked through.

CLT officials told Channel 9 that a “construction incident” led to a “significant amount of water” affecting the passenger flow in Concourse B. They didn’t give further details about what happened or what kind of water line was broken.

Officials said the Charlotte Fire Department was at the airport to help out.

We’ll update this article if more information is made available.

