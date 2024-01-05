Charlotte falls from No. 1 on Zillow list of hottest housing markets

CHARLOTTE — Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) no longer considers Charlotte to be the nation’s hottest housing market, but its outlook for the local metro still looks favorable.

Zillow Group Inc. today released its list of the hottest housing markets for 2024, which ranks the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Charlotte snagged a spot at No. 7.

While still in the top 10, Charlotte fell from No. 1 in Zillow’s 2023 ranking. It had earned the top spot due to growth projections for both home values and homeowner households.

