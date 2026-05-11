Charlotte FC snaps losing streak in matchup against Cincinnati

CHARLOTTE — After two goals in two minutes, Charlotte FC just snapped a four-game losing streak.

Charlotte fought back, down two goals against Cincinnati, to finish with a draw.

After the match, Head Coach Dean Smith revealed how he challenged his team.

“I challenged them to go and play with a tempo and energy,” he said. “We’ve got an amazing record in this place. At home. And that’s for a reason. That’s because, number one, the supporters here.”

Charlotte FC has a short turnaround this week.

They’ll host New York City FC at 7:30 Wednesday night.

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