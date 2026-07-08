Charlotte FC stars prepare for MLS All-Star game

CHARLOTTE — Three Charlotte FC players made the lineup for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Pep Biel, Ashley Westwood, and Tim Ream will join Charlotte FC Coach Dean Smith for the big match on Wednesday, July 29.

The MLS All-Stars will take on All-Stars from Mexico’s top league at Bank of America Stadium.

Biel talked about hosting the game in Charlotte, saying it’s a proud achievement and puts the city on the map.

(And in case you were wondering, Lionel Messi made the All-Star team, as well.)

To promote the game on Wednesday, Charlotte FC and Major League Soccer hosted a “goalie skills” competition between members of the media. Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke took part and his quick reflexes were on display, blocking several shots in front of the goal.

Stoogenke made the semifinals but decided to let the younger people take over from there.

Former U.S. World Cup goalkeeper Tony Meola was there and had just one pointer for Stoogenke.

“If you could get about six inches taller. I think that would help,” Meola said. “If you do that, you’re fine. Everything else looked good.”

The MLS All-Star Game starts at 8 p.m. on July 29.

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