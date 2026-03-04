Charlotte set to host MLS All-Star Game in July

CHARLOTTE — We’re getting a much better picture of what to expect when Major League Soccer brings the All-Star Game to Charlotte.

This week, the league announced the match-up for the All-Star Game. League all-stars will face off with Liga MX from Mexico on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium.

The All-Star Game comes just 10 days after the World Cup Final. On Tuesday, MLS Lead Analyst Taylor Twellman explained why the timing for Charlotte as host is significant.

“That energy from the World Cup will then transfer on some level to the MLS All-Star Game. It’s not a month later. It’s 10 days later after the World Cup final in New York City,” Twellman said. “Multiple countries are still going to be interested to see what the U.S. is about and Charlotte is going to be put in the national spotlight.

The week will also feature a skills challenge on July 28, and a number of community events leading up to the game.

