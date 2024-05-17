Charlotte FC supporter group leaves Royal Family

CHARLOTTE — One of the founding supporter groups in Charlotte FC’s Royal Family is leaving the council.

Blue Furia announced on social media Friday that it was leaving the Royal Family after an altercation involving Blue Furia’s president and members of another supporter group.

“We feel that proper justice has not been served, and we stand fully behind Juliana just as we would anyone of our members,” Blue Furia wrote in its post on social media.

Channel 9 reported when the official tailgate was canceled ahead of Charlotte FC’s game against Minnesota United in April. The Royal Family made that decision after videos of fights between the two supporters’ groups were shared on social media.

Blue Furia’s president filed a police report after she was allegedly attacked by five women with another supporter’s group. The other supporter’s group, Carolina Hooliganz, said in a social media post that their members were allegedly attacked by members of Blue Furia in a separate incident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released any additional details about the alleged assaults.

Blue Furia says it will continue organizing events, watch parties, and tailgates as an “independent supporter group.”

Social media post from Blue Furia on leaving the Royal Family Council

(WATCH: What will it take to overturn NC’s ban on happy hour specials?)

What will it take to overturn NC’s ban on happy hour specials?





©2024 Cox Media Group