Neighbor calls for changes on stretch of York County road where 17-year-old crashed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A teenager had to be cut out of a car and flown to a hospital after a crash in York County.

Channel 9 obtained video of the crash, and you can see the car wrapped around a tree just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Neely Road.

Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry spoke to a witness who saw it all happen, and she says it’s proof that change needs to happen here.

“So yesterday I was sleeping and I just heard like a big bang then I walked over there,” Alexis Howz, a neighbor near Neely Road.

Howz saw the 2009 Toyota Camry wrapped around a tree. She says the car was damaged so badly that emergency workers had to cut the victim out and fly her to the hospital.

“I’m just praying that she’s alive,” Howz said.

Highway troopers say the 17-year-old driver was headed south on Neely Road, near Aaron Avenue. They say she ran off the road to the right twice and then overturned.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the crash, but Howz says it could have been prevented.

“She could have easily not wrecked yesterday. The speed signs, the potholes, the overgrown trees, it’s just a lot,” Howz said. “People are flying down here, there’s a school up there.”

Howz says the road has very few speed limit signs - and no warning about the sharp curve where the crash happened. She says it also needs some major repairs to potholes.

For now, she’s just hoping the teen is OK.

“I’m praying that she’s alive, praying that she can make it to graduation if she’s a senior, all this stuff, because 17 is young,” Howz said.

The neighbor says she saw a South Pointe High School sticker on the victim’s car. That school is just up the road. The driver hasn’t been identified.

A spokesperson for the district said it was made aware of an accident involving a student and the district’s thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.

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