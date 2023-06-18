Charlotte FC teams up with local running club to celebrate Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Football Club and Mad Miles Run Club hosted a 5K to celebrate Black excellence Saturday morning.

Runners took off from the Atrium Heath Dome through a route that ended at a pop-up event for Black-owned businesses in the area.

The pop-up hosted food trucks, clothes, jewelry, and art that were for sale.

Charlotte FC announced that the team will be wearing special Juneteenth-themed jerseys during their match on Wednesday.

“Charlotte FC came to us and said they wanted to do something more in the community, especially during June. So it’s really cool that a professional sports team in the city sees what we do and wants to be a part of it,” Mad Miles Run Club Founder Cornell Jones said.

The jerseys were designed by local community member Mikes Jones.

