LIST: 2023 Juneteenth celebrations in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — As the U.S. celebrates Juneteenth, there are plenty of events coming up in the Charlotte area that you can join.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery -- June 19 was the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here’s a list of celebrations and events happening for Juneteenth:

A pre-Juneteenth Pop-up shop will open on June 11 from 1-4 p.m. at Level II Venue on Berkeley Place Drive.

The Stratford Richardson YMCA will host its Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration on June 16 at 3 p.m., and June 17 at 8 p.m.

Indian Trail will hold its Juneteenth Celebration on June 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 events:

N&C Presents Juneteenth 2023 at the Charlotte Art League; 2-9:30 p.m.

2023 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival in Concord at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center; 1 p.m.

For The Struggle Juneteenth Celebration on the Historic West End Corridor, West Charlotte High School; 2-6 p.m.

The Charlotte Museum of History at 3500 Shamrock Drive is opening its Juneteenth exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Spades Tournament at Victoria Yards; 12 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas: Parade/march and street festival at the House of Africa; 12-9 p.m.

Juneteenth at Stowe Park in Belmont; 2-9:30 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival & Firework Show at Carroll Park in Rock Hill. Sat, June 10, 10 p.m. and Sun, June 11, 1 a.m.

Juneteenth Celebration GALA (Masquerade Sneakerball) at Embassy Suites in Concord; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

