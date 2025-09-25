Charlotte Film Festival to showcase 130+ films from 21 countries in 2025

The 17th Charlotte Film Festival will take place at The Independent Picture House from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28, showcasing over 130 films from 21 countries.

The festival, known for highlighting emerging and independent voices since 2006, will feature filmmaker talkbacks and special events.

The festival will open with the Charlotte premiere of ROOFMAN at the Carolina Theatre in Uptown on September 23, followed by a discussion with Writer/Director Derek Cianfrance and Producer Jaime Patricof.

“Opening the 2025 Charlotte Film Festival with ROOFMAN is a perfect way to start our Festival,” said Jay Morong, Co-Director of the Charlotte Film Festival.

In addition to ROOFMAN, the festival will feature several Special Presentations, including films such as Oscar Boyson’s OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR, and Juan Francisco Olea’s BITTER GOLD.

Daily Talks at Eighty Eights Coffee & Cocktails will cover topics like ‘Navigating Culture & Cinema’ and ‘The Future of Distribution,’ providing insights into the film industry.

Tickets for the 2025 Charlotte Film Festival are available now, with options for single tickets, bundles, and the Discover Different Pass, which costs $250 and includes free tickets and perks.

