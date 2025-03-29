Charlotte Fire Department adds another aerial device to service city

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department announced that a new aerial device is officially in service as of Saturday morning.

Firehouse 15 began housing Ladder 45 starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to CFD.

Here we grow again! Adding another Ladder Company to the Department. We now have 18 aerials (4 Towers, 1 Tiller and 13 Ladders) in service everyday. #CFDpride #SendingTheSwarm https://t.co/ptvrDr7eLc — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) March 29, 2025

Ladder 14 is now the 18th aerial device serving Charlotte, which CFD strengthens its response and protection abilities.

The city now has four towers, one tiller and 13 ladders in service. according to CFD.

