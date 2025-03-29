Local

Charlotte Fire Department adds another aerial device to service city

FILE - Charlotte Fire Department
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department announced that a new aerial device is officially in service as of Saturday morning.

Firehouse 15 began housing Ladder 45 starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to CFD.

Ladder 14 is now the 18th aerial device serving Charlotte, which CFD strengthens its response and protection abilities.

The city now has four towers, one tiller and 13 ladders in service. according to CFD.

