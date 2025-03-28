Charlotte starting to see air quality impacts from Carolina fires

CHARLOTTE — As several fires continue to burn across western North Carolina and South Carolina, the smoke is making its way east, bringing pollution and health risks along with it.

The primary concern is a pollutant carried in the smoke called fine particulate matter. That consists of particles carried in the air smaller than the width of a single human hair.

Mecklenburg County has partnered with the EPA to place air quality monitors across the county to provide real-time data on pollution levels 24/7. Megan Green, the county’s air quality program manager, said it’s a public health service as these pollutants can irritate our eyes and lungs and increase our risks for cardio and respiratory diseases, in the long-term.

“Fine particulate matter can be inhaled into our lungs and can actually pass into our blood stream,” she said.

The EPA codes air quality from green to purple based on the concentration of ozone and particle pollution. Green said typically, Charlotte stays in the green, but as wildfire smoke moved in Friday morning, the city moved into the yellow.

The unhealthy range starts at orange. According to Green, Charlotte typically only sees prolonged periods in that range when there are nearby wildfires.

“The most recent was in 2023, when we had several days where we saw impacts from the Canadian wildfires,” she said.

When those orange, red or purple days occur, Green said everyone should try to limit our time outside and avoid outdoor activity that would cause heavy breathing.

The latest air quality forecast as it relates to North Carolinas fires can be found on the climate office’s air quality portal. You can also check real time air quality on the EPA’s AirNow app.

According to Friday’s forecast, Buncombe, Henderson, Polk and Transylvania will have red air quality days, four more western counties will be in the orange, but most of the piedmont and the foothills will remain in the yellow.

Officials caution those in North Carolina and South Carolina to stay vigilant. The spring fire season is just getting started, and Scott Phillips with the South Carolina Forestry Commission says April is typically the most dangerous fire month for the state.

“In long range forecast we don’t see significant condition changes that will decrease the wildfire threat,” he said.

(VIDEO: Kannapolis Fire Captain’s home destroyed in electrical fire)

Kannapolis Fire Captain’s home destroyed in electrical fire





©2025 Cox Media Group