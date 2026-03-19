Charlotte firefighters’ union warns of potential service disruption

CHARLOTTE — A union for Charlotte firefighters said their response to fires in the city is dangerously close to being disrupted.

The president of that union told the Charlotte Observer that the fire department needs more money to replace older trucks.

However, officials said manufacturing costs and delays are making it harder. Although the city has a fund for yearly repairs.

The union said it wants the city council to include more money for ordering new trucks in the next budget.

VIDEO: Firefighter hurt after firetruck overturns in Iredell County

Firefighter hurt after firetruck overturns in Iredell County

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