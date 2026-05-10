Crews battle flames at Davidson College fraternity house

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Fire crews battled flames at a Davidson College fraternity house early Sunday morning.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. at the Kappa Sigma house. Cornelius and Mourne crews responded alongside the Davidson Fire Department.

Officials said fire was showing from the building when crews arrived.

Firefighters battled flames for over an hour to get the fire under control.

Officials say that even though campus alarms go off daily, this fire was a good reminder of why they always respond.

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