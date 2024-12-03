Firefighter hurt after firetruck overturns in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A firetruck with the West Iredell Fire Department overturned Tuesday morning due to winter weather.

It happened on Interstate 40 near the exit ramp to Old Mountain Road.

Firefighters said they were responding to traffic accidents in the area when the wreck occurred.

One firefighter had to be taken to an area hospital with injuries.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the firetruck.

