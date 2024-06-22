Charlotte to gain a HQ as Cedar Fair/Six Flags merger closes

CHARLOTTE — Amusement park operators Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. have set a date to finalize their pending, roughly $2 billion merger — with Charlotte gaining a corporate headquarters.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair, which owns Carowinds, will shed that name as of July 1, when the transaction is set to close. The combined company will operate under the Six Flags banner and keep its headquarters here. Six Flags is currently based in Arlington, Texas.

When the Cedar Fair/Six Flags merger was announced in November, the companies reported that, over the preceding 12 months, they had collectively entertained 48 million guests and brought in $3.4 billion in revenue. The combination would likely vault the new Six Flags into the Fortune 1000, as the lowest-ranked companies on that list this year reported annual revenue of around $2.5 billion. And it would easily fall in the top 20 among the largest public companies based in the Charlotte area by revenue.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.









