Cedar Fair, Six Flags reveal leadership lineup as merger finalizes

CHARLOTTE — Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is finalizing its merger with Six Flags soon, and the companies just announced who will be making the big decisions for its amusement parks across the country.

Once July 1 rolls around, the Cedar Fair name will be retired, and the company will operate under the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation name.

Current Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman will serve in that role for the newly combined company. Six Flags President and CEO Selim Bassoul will serve as the “Executive Chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.”

Cedar Fair’s Chief Operating Officer Tim Fisher, Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary Brian Nurse, and Chief Strategy Officer Christian Dieckmann will keep their positions in the new company.

Six Flags’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gary Mick will serve as the new company’s chief integration officer.

The company’s headquarters will be in Charlotte, Channel 9 previously reported. There will still be “significant finance and administrative operations” in Sandusky, Ohio, according to Cedar Fair.

After the merger, the company will control 42 amusement parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada, and Mexico.

