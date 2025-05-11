Fire at Harris Teeter deemed intentionally set

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that a fire at a local grocery store Saturday night was intentionally set.

Fire crews responded to the Davis Lake Parkway Harris Teeter around 9:30 p.m. for a report of fire.

When crews arrived to the scene they found smoke coming from the business.

Officials with the Charlotte Fire Department say that it took 90 firefighters over an hour to get the 3-alarm fire under control.

MEDIC was on scene but no one was injured in the fire.

Charlotte Fire investigators say that they believe the fire was intentionally set and the damage caused approximately $500,000 in damage.

The store is closed while repairs are underway.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

