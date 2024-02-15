Local

Charlotte ‘ghost tax preparer’ sentenced to federal prison for fraud

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man will spend two years in federal prison for tax fraud.

A federal judge just sentenced 59-year-old Tijan Mboob, who prosecutors call a “ghost tax preparer.” Mboob also went by the names “TJ,” “Teejay McBoob,” and “Sheikhtijan.”

We first reported last year that over the span of five years, Mboob collected fees from clients without putting his name on the tax returns. He filled the forms with fake information, which inflated refunds to an amount totaling more than $4.7 million.

He pleaded guilty in September.

