Charlotte grocery stores see price hikes on Thanksgiving staples

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been tracking grocery prices over the past few months, observing changes in the costs of Thanksgiving staples.

Since September, reporter Damany Lewis has been visiting major grocery stores in Charlotte, including Walmart, Food Lion, and Harris Teeter, to track the prices of Thanksgiving essentials such as turkey, ham, green beans, and mac and cheese.

Matthew Metzgar, an economics professor at UNC Charlotte, noted that grocery prices have increased by at least 3% this year, affecting consumers across the board.

Shoppers have expressed concerns over rising prices, particularly for meats, which have seen noticeable increases. “Everything has gone up a lot in prices, especially meats,” said shopper Carlos Watson.

In his price checks, Lewis found that Walmart offered a Butterball turkey at $0.97 per pound, while Food Lion priced it slightly higher at $0.99 per pound.

Sweet potatoes saw a price drop, with Food Lion offering them at 25 cents per pound, the lowest among the stores checked.

For those adding ham to their Thanksgiving menu, Walmart priced Smithfield ham at $2.49 per pound, with Harris Teeter and Food Lion both at $2.99 per pound.

Metzgar suggests consumers use AI tools for price shopping to save time and money, as these apps can compare prices across different stores efficiently.

As grocery prices continue to rise, shoppers are advised to compare prices and consider using technology to find the best deals for their holiday meals.

