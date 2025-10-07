‘Sticker shock’: Tips to save on groceries amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE — If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably experienced sticker shock. A report from the USDA says food prices rose 24% between 2020 and 2024. In August alone, coffee prices surged 45% year over year.

Inflation, tariffs, and extreme weather have all increased grocery prices, but experts at Consumer Reports have ways to shave some dollars off your bill.

To stretch your budget, Consumer Reports recommends shopping with a plan — not just a list.

“Be realistic about the week ahead,” Consumer Reports’ Amy Keating said. “It might be a good idea to shop for some meals that are good leftovers or can be frozen to avoid overbuying and food waste.

Consumer Reports says going meatless can save you almost a thousand dollars a year, and go for generic or store-brands which can save you a lot.

“We found that for staples like orange juice, coffee, cheese and yogurt, it’s possible to save 30 to 70% if you switch from a name brand,” Keating said.

When you get home, Consumer Reports says store your food correctly so your produce lasts. Eat delicate produce, like salad greens or berries, first, and save foods like carrots and frozen vegetables for later.

Consumer Reports also says to stock up when items you buy often go on sale. You can save a lot of money in the long run.

