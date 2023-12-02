Charlotte health center, local organizations join together to host World AIDS Day celebration

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of volunteers and residents gathered at a Charlotte church to celebrate World AIDS Day on Saturday.

The first World AIDS Day was celebrated in 1988 to limit stigma around the disease, honor those who have lost their lives to it, and work towards a world where HIV is no longer a threat to public health, according to HIV.gov.

The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc. (CWWCHC) hosted an event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Covenant Bibleway Church on Capps Hill Mine Road in north Charlotte.

CWWCHC partnered with RAIN, PowerHouse, Gilead Sciences, By His Stripes Wellness Center, RAO, Quality Comprehensive Health Center, and Charlotte Community Health Clinic to make the free, public event possible.

For more information about the CWWCHC, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health)

Dozens of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis, HIV during procedures at Atrium Health

















©2023 Cox Media Group