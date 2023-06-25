Local

Charlotte homebuyers face challenging housing market as inventory woes linger

By Charlotte Business Journal

FILE: For Sale Sign The National Association of Realtors chose its 10 real estate markets to watch in 2023 based on how they stacked up to the national average on 10 economic indicators. (CREDIT: CODY BAIRD / ABJ)

CHARLOTTE — Hurdles remain for Charlotte-area homebuyers as summer ramps up.

Housing supply in the Charlotte market, though up from a year ago, has seemingly plateaued at a 1.3-month level since March, according to Canopy Realtor Association’s monthly report on residential real estate in the 16-county region. While that is above the 0.9-month level recorded in May 2022, it is still well below what’s considered a balanced market — meaning sellers continue to have the upper hand.

The number of new home listings in the Charlotte region rose 5% in May from April — up by 219 properties — to total 4,568. New listings, though, fell 25.4% — down by 1,459 properties — from the 5,808 homes listed by sellers in May 2022.

There were 4,667 homes for sale across the region as of June 5, down by a handful of properties over the month. Inventory rose 6.7% from the 4,374 homes for sale a year ago.

That’s coupled with ongoing ups and downs for mortgage interest rates, which have remained at or above 6% all year.

