Charlotte Hornets acquire Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. from Bulls, reports say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are trading for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White and veteran Mike Conley Jr., ESPN is reporting.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania is reporting the Hornets will send guard Collin Sexton, forward Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks to the Bulls for White and Conley.

The Hornets got Dieng and a second-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mason Plumlee, Charania is reporting. Dieng was then sent to Chicago.

Just in: The Chicago Bulls are trading Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NnHXT5b8lR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

White is originally from North Carolina and played his college basketball at the University of North Carolina. He is averaging 18.6 points per game this season and has been with Chicago since he came into the league in 2019. Conley was traded to the Bulls on Tuesday in a three-team deal.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as updates come in.

