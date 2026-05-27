Search warrant reveals new details in deadly NoDa shooting

CHARLOTTE — A newly released CMPD search warrant is revealing more about what led up to the deadly shooting of a woman in the heart of NoDa earlier this month.

Police say Adaysia Coles was arrested in Alabama after allegedly shooting and killing Taylor Syiver.

According to the warrant, the two women got into a physical fight after leaving a bar in NoDa.

Witnesses told investigators that after the fight, both women went to their vehicles.

According to the warrant, Coles then drove up next to Syiver and shot her, killing her.

CMPD says surveillance video from inside the bar helped detectives identify Coles as the suspect.

Investigators later filed a search warrant for the gun they believe Coles took back to her apartment on Dahlia Drive.

The case remains under investigation.

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