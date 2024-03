CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets Book Bus is a moving library and is on the road to help a group of local elementary students become lifelong readers.

“Oh, they’re extremely excited,” said Kingsley “Crown” Braggs, Hornets Venom GT player. “They’ve been jumping up and down from the start since we got here.”

