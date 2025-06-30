SWAT raids Pagan clubhouse linked to deadly Outlaws shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — SWAT teams conducted a raid early Monday morning at the Pagan clubhouse in Caldwell County, in connection with a deadly shooting at the Outlaws clubhouse in Newton three weeks ago.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed that two SWAT teams from Lenoir police and the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the Pagan clubhouse around 4 a.m. The raid is linked to a shooting incident at the Outlaws clubhouse, which occurred weeks prior.

A spokesperson with the SBI confirmed the connection between the raid and the deadly shooting at the Outlaws clubhouse.

Outside the Pagan clubhouse, shattered glass was visible in the parking lot, indicating the intensity of the raid. Authorities reported that SWAT teams entered the building first, followed by agents who conducted the search.

Neighbors reported seeing a significant police presence along Highway 321 and hearing an explosion as the raid commenced.

The SBI stated that agents spent over three hours collecting evidence from the clubhouse.

No charges have been filed related to the Newton shooting

However, during the raid, Anthony Lee Card was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by the Lenoir Police Department.

Anthony Lee Card

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center for processing and is currently under a $50,000 secured bond.

