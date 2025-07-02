Longtime CMPD sergeant announces candidacy for Mecklenburg County Sheriff

CHARLOTTE — Ricky Robbins, a longtime CMPD sergeant and member of the Carolina Panthers security detail, announced his candidacy for Mecklenburg County Sheriff on Wednesday.

Robbins’ campaign is supported by former CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe and notable Carolina Panthers players such as Luke Kuechly and Chuba Hubbard. He plans to officially kick off his campaign on July 15 with an event at the Mint Museum Randolph.

Robbins will be challenging the incumbent, Sheriff Garry McFadden, in the Democratic primary set for 2026.

