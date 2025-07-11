Charlotte Hornets broadcast duo to join Amazon Prime NBA coverage for select games

CHARLOTTE — Eric Collins and Dell Curry, key voices for the Charlotte Hornets, are joining the broadcast team for the NBA on Amazon Prime this fall.

This marks the inaugural season of the NBA on Amazon Prime, expanding the league’s presence on streaming platforms.

Collins, the play-by-play announcer, and Curry, the team analyst, will continue their roles with the Hornets, a source told Channel 9. They will still cover a majority of the games.

The #NBA on Prime announcing some of its new broadcast team. Among them...



Charlotte Hornets duo Dell Curry and Eric Collins.



I'm told the two will continue as the Hornets broadcast team for the vast majority of its FanDuel broadcasts. @wsoctv https://t.co/vY9bHzoEBA — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) July 10, 2025

The announcement of Collins and Curry joining the NBA on Amazon Prime comes as the league seeks to broaden its audience through digital streaming services.

Amazon Prime will broadcast games each Friday this season, starting Oct. 24th.

