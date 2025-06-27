Hornets round off draft class with back-to-back second-round picks in NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets finished off their 2025 NBA Draft with two draft picks in the second round on Thursday night.

The Hornets selected Duke’s Sion James with the 33rd overall pick and then took Creighton‘s Ryan Kalkbrenner with the very next pick.

James, a guard, spent four years at Tulane and then the last season at Duke as a graduate student. Kalkbrenner, a center, played all five seasons with Creighton.

Charlotte added four new players during the draft, including 4th overall pick Kon Knueppel and the 29th overall pick, Liam McNeeley after trading for it with the Suns in a package that included Mark Williams.

