Charlotte Hornets buyer Gabe Plotkin portrayed in comedy about GameStop drama

By Charlotte Business Journal

GameStop CEO FILE - In this file photo, a GameStop sign is displayed above a store in Urbandale, Iowa, on Jan. 28, 2021. Shares of GameStop are falling before the market open on Thursday, June 8, 2023, as the video game company has terminated CEO Matthew Furlong and named Ryan Cohen as its executive chairman.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)

CHARLOTTE — One of the investors in the group that’s buying the Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan is depicted in an upcoming comedy about the GameStop drama of 2021.

Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for the film, called “Dumb Money,” last week, showing Seth Rogen portraying Gabe Plotkin, whose hedge fund suffered steep losses during the trading frenzy. Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management never recovered and, in 2022, informed its investors it would be shutting down.

“Dumb Money tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that might have ended up changing Wall Street forever,” reads a description on production company Black Bear Pictures’ website.

