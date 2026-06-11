Investigation underway after deadly motorcycle crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 36-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Huntersville Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 South before Gilead Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Tywan Jacquez Jordan was riding a Kawasaki 900 in the general purpose lanes of I-77 when he entered the toll lanes in an unauthorized area and collided with a Tesla.

Jordan was killed as a result of the crash.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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