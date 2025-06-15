Charlotte International Arts Festival announces free events, local, international artist exhibits

CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Arts is putting on its fourth annual Charlotte International Arts Festival throughout the entire month of September.

The festival will take place across with city with more than 200 events, some free and some ticketed. It includes exhibits from local and international artists.

Exhibits will take over the Iron District for the weekend of Sept. 13 and 14 and Ballantyne’s Backyard on the weekend of Sept. 20 and 21.

To learn more about the festival, visit charlotteartsfest.com.

