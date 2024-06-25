Charlotte Knights sold to major owner of Minor League teams

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights will be sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team says it has entered an agreement to sell the franchise, but it will continue to operate with its existing front office staff and current Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski.

DBH has a slew of Minor League Baseball teams under its ownership umbrella, with more than 30 across the country.

According to Rajkowski, DBH “leads some of the most successful and innovative Minor League Baseball franchises in America with a reputation for investing in those communities.”

The Knights are currently owned by Don Beaver, who bought the team with minority partner Bill Allen in 1997.

DBH says it’ll support local priorities, and their goal is to “build on the fantastic experience at Truist Field by placing the emphasis on our fans and players with a commitment to innovation and best-in-class services.”

“The Knights for years have embodied the very best that MiLB has to offer – from a one-of-a-kind setting to unmatched family entertainment to a significant role as a community leader – and it is an incredible privilege to add them to our roster,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, in a statement.

The league still needs to approve of the deal, but the transaction is expected to close soon, according to the team.

The team will hold a news conference on Thursday to give more details on the deal.

