CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will give out $6.5 million to local groups focused on housing solutions.

The Nonprofit Supportive Housing Grants are designed for affordable multi-family rentals, homeownership, and supportive housing.

Nonprofits can apply for grants of up to $2.5 million.

Applications are open until July 14.

