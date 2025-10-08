Charlotte launches music census to support local art scene

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s music scene is set to benefit from the city’s first music census starting this month.

Music Everywhere CLT is partnering with local organizations and Sound Music Cities for the project. The census aims to gather data on musicians, venues, educators, and promoters to grow involvement and awareness in Charlotte’s growing music ecosystem.

“If we can really sort of pop the hood and really mine this data from the folks that are building this incredible music ecosystem here, then we’re going to know how to better support them,” said Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative.

The census will include a variety of questions for artists and supporters.

“There’ll be separate tracks based on if you’re a promoter, an artist, or a music fan,” said Friday Jones with FAIR PLAY Music Equity Initiative. “How easy is it for you to find opportunities in the music ecosystem in Charlotte? Where are you finding opportunities? How are you getting booked for gigs? How are you finding artists that are coming to your venues?”

The census is open to anyone 18 or older who works in music in any capacity, paid or unpaid, within the Charlotte region. It includes people in performance, production, education, administration, and creative entrepreneurship roles.

Results from the census will be published early next year.

Music Everywhere CLT is also calling for community engagement partners and local ambassadors to help spread awareness. You can sign up at this link.

