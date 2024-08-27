Charlotte looks to Miami for inspiration on Bus Rapid Transit

CHARLOTTE — Local leaders from the Charlotte area will be heading to Florida to see how one city handles its Bus Rapid Transit program.

The group is visiting Miami to look into how their BRT system works, and if it would be a good option as part of Charlotte’s new strategic mobility plan.

Bus Rapid Transit is similar to light rail in the sense that buses will follow designated paths on roadways that are specifically sectioned off for BRT. Charlotte’s local leaders are looking at BRT as an option to improve public transportation to the Matthews area, since the Silver Line light rail project to Matthews was put on the chopping block.

Miami-Dade County broke ground on their project two years ago. The planned corridor is about 20 miles and connects several communities.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is organizing the trip.

No bus rapid transit programs have been officially approved yet for the Charlotte area. The strategic mobility plan still needs legislative approval and funding approval.

(WATCH: Charlotte City Council to consider spending $91 million on Red Line)

Charlotte City Council to consider spending $91 million on Red Line





©2024 Cox Media Group