TRAFFIC ALERT: Duke Energy to transport 460K-pound transformer through 3 counties

Duke Energy plans to move a massive transformer to the Cowans Ford Dam on Wednesday.

It’s a major undertaking that could take hours to complete.

A massive 16-foot tall, 24-foot wide, 460,000-pound transformer will be transported from northwest Charlotte to the Cowans Ford Hydroelectric Plant near Lake Norman. This will affect the N.C. Highway 73 and N.C. Highway 16 commute for the overnight ride.

Duke Energy to transport 460K-pound transformer through 3 counties

It could take up to eight hours to travel 35 miles through three counties.

Around 9 p.m., crews will start the process of moving the transformer from the CSX railyard starting at Hovis Road off Rozzelles Ferry Road in northwest Charlotte.

The route will include turning onto Brookshire Boulevard from Hoskins Road, traveling northwest into Gaston and Lincoln counties before turning right onto Highway 73 and entering the electric station.

Duke Energy to transport 460K-pound transformer through 3 counties

The entire operation is expected to be complete by or before 5 a.m. Thursday.

VIDEO: CHOPPER 9: 800K pound transformer headed to McGuire Nuclear Station

CHOPPER 9: 800K pound transformer headed to McGuire Nuclear Station Bird's eye view of a 800K pound transformer on it's way to McGuire Nuclear Station.

©2025 Cox Media Group