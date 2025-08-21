Charlotte man accused of smuggling guns, drugs and even cheese on planes

CHARLOTTE — Guns, drugs … and cheese. That’s what a man is accused of smuggling to and from the United States and Ecuador.

Galo Dario Ros-Noblecilla pleaded guilty Thursday morning in federal court for his attempts to smuggle a gun and gun parts out of the country.

Court records say he was flying from Charlotte Douglas to Miami and then to Ecuador, which was when TSA staff screened one of his checked bags.

They immediately saw a firearm in the luggage wrapped in plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and bed sheets. He was then arrested.

After his arrest, police interviewed his mother who told them her son had been carrying the bag not for himself, but for a Charlotte woman who paid him $250 per bag and that he had done it several times.

It’s not the first time Ros-Noblecilla was stopped for contraband at an airport. A few weeks before police found the guns, he was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale Airport and customs agents found 35 pounds of cheese in his bag.

A few months before that, customs agents stopped him at JFK airport where he was found with multiple different prescription drugs, as well as other controlled substances.

Ros-Noblecilla will likely face a sentencing hearing in the coming weeks.