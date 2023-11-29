Local

Heavy law enforcement presence in downtown Kannapolis

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Deputies on Vance Street in Kannapolis Deputies from Cabarrus and Rowan counties swarmed a neighborhood in downtown Kannapolis Wednesday afternoon. Chopper 9 SkyZoom was overhead the scene on Vance Street just before 3 p.m.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Deputies from Cabarrus and Rowan counties swarmed a neighborhood in downtown Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was overhead the scene on Vance Street just before 3 p.m. Nearly a dozen patrol cars from both the Cabarrus and Rowan counties’ sheriff’s offices were at the scene.

Crime scene tape blocked off two streets in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear what deputies were investigating, but Channel 9 has reached out to both agencies. We expect to learn more shortly.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

