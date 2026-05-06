Charlotte man arrested for armed robbery after police track stolen phone

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is being held on no bond after police say he robbed a man at gunpoint Monday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Hostier Lane in west Charlotte.

Police say Savon Poe and two other masked men attacked and robbed a man in his apartment parking lot.

Savon Poe

The affidavit says they took $6,500 and a phone from the victim and forced him inside his apartment. Once inside, a shot was fired and the three suspects fled the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they tracked the stolen phone’s location, and it led them to Poe. Police arrested and charged him after a brief pursuit.

©2026 Cox Media Group