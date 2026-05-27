Investment firm inks Uptown lease for 600-job hub

CHARLOTTE — Capital Group is leasing nearly 200,000 square feet in an Uptown Charlotte office tower.

The Los Angeles-based investment firm signed a 16-year lease for 196,940 square feet at One Independence Center at 101 N. Tryon St., according to a memorandum of lease filed with Mecklenburg County on May 26. The lease term began on May 22, records show.

The office will serve as Capital Group’s East Coast headquarters. The firm, which manages equity and fixed income investments, committed to a $60 million investment that will bring 600 jobs to the Charlotte market between 2027 and 2031. Those jobs will pay a minimum average wage of $194,141.

Capital Group’s Charlotte office will include positions vital to internal operations, management and customer support that will help further the firm’s long-term operations.

Sagar Rathie, managing director for office and mixed-use at Crescent Communities, said Capital Group’s choice to locate its East Coast hub at One Independence Center reflects confidence in uptown and the long-term value of premium office space.

“Companies are being increasingly intentional about where they invest, and this lease reflects the continued demand for well-located, highly amenitized workplaces that help attract and retain top talent,” he said. “For Charlotte, this is another meaningful signal that the city continues to compete successfully for major corporate investment and high-paying jobs.”

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