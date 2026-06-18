Charlotte man killed in crash at Catawba County intersection

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision occurred Thursday at approximately 11:31 a.m. at the intersection of North Carolina 16 and Buffalo Shoals Road in Catawba County, resulting in the death of a Charlotte man, troopers said.

Sheck Kamara, 22, died at the scene after the 2026 Hyundai Tucson he was driving ran a solid red traffic light and collided with a 2004 Ford Explorer, troopers said.

The initial investigation by the State Highway Patrol indicated that neither speed nor impairment was a contributing factor in the collision.

A 26-year-old Gastonia man, who was the front-seat passenger in the Hyundai, was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer was also transported by EMS to CMC Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges will be filed in this case.

©2026 Cox Media Group