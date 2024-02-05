Charlotte Mecklenburg Library hosts Black Owned Business Showcase

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is continuing to spotlight different ways the Charlotte community is recognizing Black History Month.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library System hosted a showcase at the SouthPark Library.

Several African-American authors, writers and illustrators shared their stories and tips for prospective young authors.

“Representation matters. when you see yourself and hear yourself, and you’re able to come to a safe space where you can be yourself,” Lillian Blanche said. “That is the biggest thing. so many things can grow out of that alone, as well as from the stories within the spaces that we share with one another.”

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library System is hosting several Black History Month events throughout February. You can find the events by clicking here.

