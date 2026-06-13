FORECAST: High heat, humidity this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity are on tap for the weekend!

Temperatures both today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s with the heat index closer to 100 degrees.

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Anson and Richmond counties today until 8 p.m., where the heat index could be as high as 105.

There’s an isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm today and a slightly better chance for scattered activity tomorrow.

There’s a low threat for a strong to severe storm with brief heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but no widespread issues are expected.

We’ll finally break out of the 90s early next week with temperatures returning to the 80s.

Daily storm chances continue for much of next week too.

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