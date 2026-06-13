FORECAST: High heat, humidity this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More heat and humidity are on tap for the weekend!
- Temperatures both today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid-90s with the heat index closer to 100 degrees.
- Another Heat Advisory is in place for Anson and Richmond counties today until 8 p.m., where the heat index could be as high as 105.
- There’s an isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm today and a slightly better chance for scattered activity tomorrow.
- There’s a low threat for a strong to severe storm with brief heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but no widespread issues are expected.
- We’ll finally break out of the 90s early next week with temperatures returning to the 80s.
- Daily storm chances continue for much of next week too.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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