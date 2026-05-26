Charlotte mom outraged after daughter with Down syndrome left out of yearbook

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother says she’s frustrated and heartbroken after discovering that her daughter, and several other students with intellectual disabilities, were left out of the Julius Chambers High School yearbook.

Angela Young has twin daughters. One of them helped create this year’s yearbook, and for the first time, Young decided to buy a copy so she could see both girls featured side‑by‑side. But when it arrived, only one of her daughters was pictured.

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Young said her daughter with Down syndrome, who is in the school’s EC (Exceptional Children) program, was not included.

Her other daughter told her that none of the EC students appeared in the book because “special permission” was supposedly needed.

“At first I thought it couldn’t be true,” Young said. “But from my understanding, none of the EC kids are there.”

The yearbook — titled Our Story — includes a page dedicated to the EC program, but it only features student artwork, not their photos.

Young said she has spoken with teachers and administrators but is not satisfied with the explanations she’s received.

“Everybody being upset is not good enough,” she said. “The fact that this got past them is insane to me.”

Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools told Channel 9 they are still gathering information and that school administrators are working directly with the family to address and resolve any concerns.

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