Charlotte motorcyclists hosting Toys for Tots Ride

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Concerned Bikers Association is set to host its annual Toys for Tots Ride on Sunday.

The event aims to benefit children in need by collecting new, unwrapped toys for donation to Toys for Tots.

Participants will stage their bikes at 11 a.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. The ride commences at 1 p.m., escorted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Breakfast and coffee will be available at the ride.

You’re encouraged to bring at least one new, unwrapped toy donation.

“We need to step it up and help them out,” Rodney Chance told WSOC. “It’s strictly for the kids. There’s too much bad going on in the world. We need some joy, so let’s do it.”

After the ride, attendees will gather at Independence Harley-Davidson for post-ride festivities including live music by King Nothing: A Tribute to Metallica, food trucks, cold drinks, vendors, and biker games. The event promises community, camaraderie, and holiday events.

Charlotte CBA is well known for hosting the Charlotte CBA Bike Show & Swap Meet for over 50 years, but continues to engage the community with events throughout the year.

