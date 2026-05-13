Anson County BOE appoints new leadership after recent terminations

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — New leadership has been appointed by the Anson County Board of Elections. An elections director and a deputy director have been selected following recent terminations.

According to a release by the board, Neva Brody Helms ‘will lead Anson County to a new era of enhanced voting security, integrity, and public trust in Anson County elections.’

Helms is the daughter of Rep. Mark Brody of Anson and Union County, who is retiring at the end of his current term after more than 15 years.

The board also selected a new Deputy Director. The board said Travis Wilson has “…proven experience in voter outreach and public service.”

In April, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned from a source that the Anson County of Elections fired its deputy director and submitted a petition to remove its director during a closed session in March.

The source told Esposito that the Republican majority submitted a petition to the state Board of Elections, requesting that the director be terminated for violations of election law, violations of election rules, and conduct unbecoming of an elections official.

The board members did not break any open meeting laws, according to the source, but some community members said they want proof. They held a protest outside of the board of election’s officer in April to demand more transparency.

Channel 9 reached out the North Carolina Board of Elections to find out more about the former director’s departure. She is waiting to hear back.

“Helms brings extensive experience in public administration, statutory compliance, and government operations, along with deep familiarity with North Carolina election law and the legislative process. Mrs. Helms will begin service as Director immediately,” according to the release.

Director Helms released a statement in the release saying, “I am honored to accept this appointment, and I am committed to protecting the rights of all voters while strictly enforcing election law and procedures,” said Helms. “Along with Deputy Director Wilson, we work to ensure that every voter in Anson County can participate in a process that is fair, secure, and transparent.”

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